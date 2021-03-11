32-yr-old dies, drug overdose suspected

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 27

Parminder Singh (32) of Sayian Kalan village allegedly died of drug overdose on Thursday. His body was found in the bathroom of HP Petrol Pump at Gill village. Sharanjit Singh, the deceased’s father, said his son had left home saying that he was going to Ludhiana for some work. Later, someone called and stated that Parminder was lying dead in a bathroom of a petrol pump. His father said someone had given overdose of some drug to his son due to which he died.

Boy accused of theft, beaten up

A minor boy, accused of stealing cash from the pocket of a youth, Manoj, was tied around a pole with a rope near the railway station and was beaten up by the public on Thursday. The video of the incident had gone viral on Friday. Later, the police took the boy to a hospital for treatment. He had also injured the youth by hitting a brick on his head. A probe is on to identify people who thrashed the boy.