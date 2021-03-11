34-year-old man ends life

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, May 19

A lone bread winner of a family of Shankar village near here ended his life by hanging from a tree along the Abohar branch of the Sirhind canal near Kaind Bridge on Thursday.

The youth was identified as Manjit Singh Mani (34), who was running an air conditioner workshop in Ludhiana.

Residents of the village saw him last when he left home in his car at around 11 am today. Later, they came to know about the incident when a video showing him hanging near the car went viral on social media this afternoon.

Though sequence of events leading to his death is yet to ascertained, it is suspected that he allegedly committed suicide due to some tension in the family following decrease in his income during the pandemic.

The Dehlon police have started inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC and the body will be handed over to the family after conducting autopsy on Friday.

The deceased is survived by his wife, elderly parents and a two-year-old daughter.