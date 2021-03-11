4 test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 3

Four Covid cases were reported in the district while no death was reported due to the virus today.

A total of 1,09,874 persons have tested positive for the virus since March 2020 while 2,280 persons from the district have succumbed to the virus so far.

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients was 97.90 per cent today. There were 32 active cases in the district and 32 were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department on Tuesday.

At present, one Covid patient is admitted to a hospital in Ludhiana. Till date, a total of 35,10,215 samples have been taken, of which 33,85,582 were found negative.

Samples of 3,244 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.