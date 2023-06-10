5 African inmates booked after clash in women’s jail

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 9

The Ludhiana police on Friday booked five foreign nationals, all from African countries, after an alleged clash between them and local inmates in the women’s jail.

The accused have been identified as Monalisa, Princess Chinoye and Hope from Nigeria; Victoria from Westlands and Doreen from Tanzania. All five are facing trial under the NDPS Act.

Assistant Jail Superintendent Harpreet Kaur said a violent clash between inmates broke out on June 4. The foreign inmates also misbehaved with the jail staff.

According to the information, on June 4, a group of foreign inmates allegedly entered into a scuffle with local inmates, including Paramjeet Kaur, Manjeet, Gurmail Kaur, Kuljinder, Paramjit, Nimmo, Dalbiro, Kulwinder, Jagdish, and Sarabjit. The foreign inmates allegedly injured an inmate Aarti. She was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

A case has been registered at the division number 7 police station against them under Sections 160, 323, and 186 of the IPC along with Section 52-A of the Prisons Act.