5 residents move NGT against ETPs for treating dairy waste

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 1

Five city residents have filed a petition before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) against the construction of effluent treatment plants under the Rejuvenation of Buddha Nullah project. They requested the NGT to issue directions of stay on the construction of effluent treatment plant (ETPs) to treat dairy waste for the dairies situated on Tajpur Road Dairy Complex as well as Haibowal Dairy Complex.

The residents Kapil Dev, Jaskirat Singh, Kuldeep Singh Khaira, Amandeep Singh Bains and Gagnish Singh Khurana are the petitioners.

They claimed that the biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) and chemical oxygen demand (COD) of such dairy waste are too high to be treated in ETPs and bio-medical waste cannot be treated in ETPs. They further claimed that if such ETPs are constructed under the Rejuvenation of Buddha Nullah project, it would lead to the failure of sewerage treatment plants and the project as well. They alleged there is no provision to handle bio-medical waste at existing dairy complexes. “As per the instructions issued by the Central Pollution Control Board, Dairies can’t be set up within an ambit of 500 meters from the water source. Moreover, dairies can’t be set up in the city”, they claimed.

The petitioners demanded from the National Green Tribunal to issue directions for a technical audit for the feasibility of ETPs for the treatment of liquid dairy waste (remains of cow dung, urine, bio-medical waste etc.) from IIT-Roorke or equivalent through a committee.

They also demanded that the dairies be shifted from the banks of Buddha Nullah to scattered places of nearby villages in the Ludhiana district and away from any waterbody/stream.