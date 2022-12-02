6 mobiles seized from Central Jail

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 1

A surprise checking conducted at the Central Jail in Ludhiana led to the recovery of six mobile phones. Four of the mobiles were found abandoned on the jail premises while two were recovered from the jail inmates.

Assistant Jail Superintendent Inderjit Singh said on November 29, he along with his team had conducted a surprise checking in the jail. Apart from checking the belongings of the inmates, the team had also scanned each corner of the jail premises. During the checking, four cell phones along with nine sachet of chewable tobacco were found abandoned in the jail.

A jail official said these phones could have been dumped by some unknown inmates and an inquiry would be conducted to identify them.

In another case, two mobile phones were recovered from jail inmates identified as Kamaljit Singh Monu and Surinder Singh Sonu. Assistant Jail Superintendent Harminder Singh said that on November 29, the two inmates were taken for hearing in the district courts and when they were brought back to jail, a mobile phone each was recovered from them during frisking.

The Assistant Jail Superintendent said while Surinder had concealed the phone in his clothes, Kamaljit had concealed the cell phone in his body parts.

A fresh case under the Prisons Act was registered against the accused.