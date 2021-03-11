65 take part in training camp

Ludhiana, June 3
Agricultural experts of the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) dwelled upon the cultivation of summer vegetables, cultivation of pulses and management of milch animals during the monthly training camp of PAU Kisan Club.
In total, 65 farmers attended the camp which was organised under the guidance of Dr Ashok Kumar, Director of Extension Education.
Dr Kuldeep Singh, Associate Director (Skill Development) and Programme Associate Director, said several farmers and farm women have benefited from the lectures, deliberations, demonstrations and farm visits organised by the PAU Kisan Club since its inception in 1965. The subject-matter specialists from PAU included Dr Kulvir Singh, Senior Olericulturist; Dr Harpreet Kaur, Agronomist (soybean); and Dr Madhu Shelly, extension specialist (animal science).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions
Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...
Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology
Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks
Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody extended by 5 more days, gangster reveals names of arms suppliers to Delhi police
Police suspect these suppliers could be the ones who helped ...
Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident
Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...
Actor Salman Khan, father Salim Khan get anonymous threat letter; Mumbai cops register FIR
Further investigation is underway, say police