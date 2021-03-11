65 take part in training camp

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 3

Agricultural experts of the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) dwelled upon the cultivation of summer vegetables, cultivation of pulses and management of milch animals during the monthly training camp of PAU Kisan Club.

In total, 65 farmers attended the camp which was organised under the guidance of Dr Ashok Kumar, Director of Extension Education.

Dr Kuldeep Singh, Associate Director (Skill Development) and Programme Associate Director, said several farmers and farm women have benefited from the lectures, deliberations, demonstrations and farm visits organised by the PAU Kisan Club since its inception in 1965. The subject-matter specialists from PAU included Dr Kulvir Singh, Senior Olericulturist; Dr Harpreet Kaur, Agronomist (soybean); and Dr Madhu Shelly, extension specialist (animal science).