7 of thieves' gang nabbed

Stolen items recovered; 2 mobiles snatched from two victims

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, June 9

The police have arrested seven thieves and have made a recovery of stolen material from them while two mobile phones were snatched from victims in separate incidents in the city on Wednesday.

During the past 48 hours, a mini-truck, a canter and three motorcycles were reported stolen from various parts of the city.

A police party deployed at Phase V in Focal Point intercepted a gang of seven thieves on a tip-off that they were involved in several cases of thefts from factories in the area.

The suspects used to take away stolen goods on a motorcycle (bearing registration no. PB 10BK 9756) and an e-rickshaw. The recovery made from the spot included 50 kg of U-bolts, 10 pieces of clamps, 50 kg of washers and other material.

The suspects were identified as Parkash Kumar, Deerka Parki, Dalip Kumar, Raj Kumar, all residents of Focal Point, Mintu Yadav, a resident of Prem Nagar, Dhandari Khurd, Rahul Rajbhar, a resident of Deep Nagar, Sherpur, and Beeru, residents of Giaspura. The police have registered a case under Sections 379 and 411.

Ravinder Kumar, a resident of Palam City, Kohara, and his friend Shubham Thakur lost their mobile phones to seven unidentified miscreants in Sector 39. In a complaint lodged with the police yesterday, Ravinder said he and his friend were standing on the road outside a park when a youth approached him and asked for his mobile phone on the pretext of making an emergency call.

He said as he was about to ask him to return his mobile phone, six more persons reached the place, they snatched the mobile phones from him and his friend by threatening them with a sword and a pistol and fled the spot. The police have registered a case under Sections 378-B(2) and 34 of the IPC.

Five vehicles stolen from city areas

A Mitsubishi canter truck (bearing registration no. PB 10DA 1698) parked outside a factory, Garg Furnace Limited, in Kanganwal was reported stolen on the intervening night of June 7 and 8 while an Ace mini-truck (PB 10FV 5615) was stolen from EWS Colony on Tajpur Road. Meanwhile, three motorcycles – a Bajaj Platina (PB 91P 1075) from outside Gurdwara Pheruman, a Hero Honda (PB 10CY 3222) from Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar and a motorcycle (PB 10EZ 4092) from street adjoining Friends Regency Hotel — were also reported stolen. The police have registered cases under Section 379 of the IPC.

