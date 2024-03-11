9 trains cancelled, passengers face trouble as farmers block rail traffic in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, March 10

Farmers today squatted on railway tracks at various places in the district, including Mullanpur Dakha, Samrala, Jagraon, Sahnewal, Kila Raipur, Ahmedgarh railway station, as part of the ‘rail roko’ protest, the call for which was given by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political). Rail routes were blocked from 12 pm to 4 pm.

Passengers wait for trains at the railway station in Ludhiana.

Protesters squat on rail tracks at Sahnewal on Sunday. The blockade was a part of the ‘rail roko’ protest call given by SKM.

Nine trains were cancelled on Sunday. The cancelled trains are Ferozepur-Bathinda, Bathinda-Ferozepur, Verka-Dera Baba Nanak, Dera Baba Nanak-Verka, Jalandhar City-Hoshiarpur, Hoshiarpur-Jalandhar City, Jalandhar City-Pathankot, Pathankot-Verka and Verka to Pathankot. In addition, 26 trains were regulated.

Short-originated trains from Ludhiana include Amritsar-Ajmer, Amritsar-New Delhi, Chheharta-Ludhiana, Ferozepur Cantt to Ludhiana, Fazilka to Ferozepur Cantt, Ferozepur Cantt to Jakhal and Bhagtanwala to Khemkaran.

Trains short-terminated before their terminating point include New Delhi-Amritsar, Ludhiana to Ferozepur Cantt, Ferozepur Cantt to Fazilka, Jakhal to Ferozepur Cantt, Khem Karan to Bhagtanwala, Ajmer to Amritsar, Ludhiana to Chheharta and New Delhi to Amritsar.

The Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) halted trains at the Ahmedgarh railway station. Farmers also protested and raised slogans against the government for not accepting their demands. District president Charan Singh said the government was trying to suppress demands of the farmers.

General secretary of the union Saudagar Singh said their main demand was that the government should implement the Swaminathan Committee report. “We will be reaching Delhi on March 14 to participate in the Mahapanchayat,” he said.

Members of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee and Dashmesh Kisan Mazdoor Union jointly held a protest and halted trains at Mullanpur.

Rana Ranbir, general secretary of the committee said their main demands include a legal guarantee on MSP for their produce, withdrawal of police cases against them during earlier protests, pensions for farmers and farm labourers, debt waivers and no hike in electricity tariff.

Members of the committee halted trains at Samrala and Jagraon. District president Santokh Singh Nagra said their protests would continue till the government accepts their demands.

Dilbagh Singh Gill, state president, Bhartiya Kisan Mazdoor Union, Punjab, who was present at the Sahnewal railway station, said the government was forcing them to adopt such measures and protest. “The government is adopting every tactic against us but we don’t return to our homes till our demands are met,” he said.

Meanwhile, passengers had a difficult time in reaching their destinations due to disruption of the train services.

Aman Bansal, who had to go to Amritsar, had a tough time in the absence of any information regardingtrain timings. “The train was halted at the station since 12 noon and nobody is giving any information and we have been asked to enquire after 4 pm. But it’s not sure if the train will start after 4 pm. Taxis are charging a hefty amount from passengers who are bearing the brunt of the protests,” he said.

Another passenger KN Das, along with his wife, was also got stuck at the Ludhiana railway station. They were travelling from Bathinda to Amritsar. “I have reached Ludhiana but now, there is no information regarding the further journey. Announcements are being made at the railway station that trains are late for an indefinite period. Now, I have decided to hire a taxi to reach Amritsar as it is not possible to wait for long hours,” he said.

