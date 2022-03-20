AAP cadres feel low as dist fails to get Cabinet berth

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, March 19

The cadres of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which were till now upbeat ever since the results of the February 20 Pnjab Assembly polls were out on March 10, on Saturday felt low as the district failed to get representation in the Council of Ministers, headed by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, which was sworn in this morning.

Ludhiana had given an unprecedented 13 of the total 14 Assembly seats to the AAP with Dakha remaining the lone exception, which was retained by the SAD.

While the SAD was able to retain the Dakha seat, the Congress, Lok Insaaf Party (LIP), BJP and Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) were completely decimated by failing to even open their account in the district.

The name of two-time AAP MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke, who was Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the previous Vidhan Sabha and has retained her Jagraon seat, was doing the rounds for the Assembly Speaker’s post but was left out. “It is the prerogative of the party and what matters is the mandate given by the public, which re-elected me as their MLA,” the firebrand AAP legislator said, while hoping that Ludhiana may get representation in the next round of Cabinet expansion, which will fill seven vacant berths.

Congress takes jibe

The Congress has taken a jibe at not giving representation to Ludhiana in the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP Cabinet. “Ludhiana is the biggest and important district of Punjab. The AAP won 13 of 14 Assembly seats in Ludhiana but despite that no representation has been given to the district, which is very unfortunate,” Ludhiana Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu said.