Abducted man rescued in 5 hours; three nabbed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 6

The Samrala police solved a kidnapping case of a man in five hours and rescued the victim safely. The three kidnappers were also arrested by the police.

The suspects have been identified as Sumit Kumar and Lucky, both residents of Uttar Pradesh, and Abhishek Kumar of Haryana. One of their accomplices, Ankur Rana, who is the main suspect in the case, was yet to be arrested.

DSP, Samrala, Waryam Singh, and SHO Bhinder Singh conducted a press conference regarding the matter on Tuesday.

Complainant Raju Pal has lodged a police complaint that on June 5 evening, he along with Akash Sharma of Bardhala village boarded an auto-rickshaw from Bardhala to Khanna. When they reached near Big Resort in Samrala, four persons in an Indigo vehicle (bearing registration no. HR 04E6369) stopped the auto-rickshaw. They started beating Akash and later, dragged him to the car and took him along with them. Afterwards, he told the police about their kidnapping and they started a probe. One of the occupants of the auto-rickshaw had also made a video of the kidnappers while they were dragging the victim to the car.

DSP Waryam Singh said as soon as the police got alert from the Punjab Police control room, he along with the SHO and his team launched a manhunt. The suspects had dumped the victim at Mandi Gobindgarh and later fled towards UP, adding that the Haryana Police were also informed about the incident and the police officials after intercepting the car, arrested the trio. Ankur managed to escape from the scene while others were nabbed by the Haryana Police.

Later, the Samrala police took custody of the suspects from the Haryana Police. In five hours, the abductors were arrested and the victim was rescued safely, he said.

The DSP said Ankur had a dispute of Rs 25,500 with Akash due to which the former kidnapped him and looted a gold chain from him. Old criminal record of the suspect is also being checked.