  • Ludhiana
Aditi, Alisha from district bag top spots

PSEB CLASS X RESULTS Of 316 students on merit list, 59 are from Ludhiana

Students in a jubilant mood after declaration of the results at Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School in Ludhiana.



Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, April 18

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the results of its Class X examinations today at Mohali. Two top positions in the state are grabbed by Ludhiana girls Aditi and Alisha Sharma. Both are students of Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School, Shimlapuri.

Consistency, commitment their success mantra

Aditi with 100% marks and Alisha Sharma with 99.23%, who bagged the first and second positions, repectively, in the state, want to become doctors. While Aditi’s father is a businessman, Alisha’s father is a priest at a temple. Constant study and commitment were success mantra of the duo. They said the school authorities and teachers were too helpful and supportive.

Aditi (left) and Alisha Sharma (right) celebrate their success.

The PSEB has declared the merit list of 316 students, who have scored more than 96 per cent marks. Of the 316 students, 59 are from Ludhiana district. Though it is a matter of pride that these Ludhiana students made it to the merit list but if compared to the previous year, the number of students on the merit list is less this time.

Not only this, the pass percentage of Ludhiana district, which is the biggest district in the state with the maximum number of students, has slipped to 95.27 per cent and the district is at 22nd spot while most of the districts are ahead of Ludhiana. Amritsar has the maximum pass percentage of students at 99.24 per cent.

11 Ludhiana students on top 10 spots on merit list

Though the rank of Ludhiana may have slipped to 22nd but on the merit list, on top 10 positions, there are 11 students from Ludhiana, besides from other districts. Schools whose students got the first 10 positions include Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School, Shimlapuri, BCM Senior Secondary School, Jamalpur, Bharti Bal Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Dashmesh Model Senior Secondary School, Doraha, and Government Girls School, Sahnewal.

Girls do it again

Like the previous years, this year too, girl students excelled in Class X results as compared to boys and on top positions, the girls dominate the scene. The principal of a government school said: ”Girls are more serious, committed and disciplined as compared to boys due to which they perform in a better way, always”.

Low pass percentage

This year, 38,387 students had appeared in Ludhiana district, of these, 36,573 were passed and the overall pass percentage was 95.27 per cent while last year, it was 95.44 per cent and in 2022, it was 99.06 per cent.

Celebrations at school

Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School premises were abuzz with shouts of joy and students danced and celebrated their success on the beats of dhol. They were seen embracing their parents, teachers and classmates on the occasion.

The two top position holders, Aditi and Alisha Sharma, who want to be doctors, said it was due to the sincere efforts made by teachers and hard work on their part (the duo) that they scored so well. Director of the school Danish Grewal said it was a proud moment for all that the students of the institute brought laurels.

Students on merit list

Eleven students from Ludhiana who bagged top 10 spots on the merit list include Aditi with 100 per cent and Alisha Sharma with 99.23 per cent from Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School, Suhani Chauhan from BCM Senior Secondary School with 98.92 per cent, Saurav Jindal from BCM Senior Secondary School with 98.92 per cent, Simran Tiwari from Teja Singh Sutantar School with 98.46 per cent, Muskan from Bharti Bal Vidya Mandir with 98.15 per cent, Sadhna Gupta from Teja Singh Sutantar School with 98 per cent, Mohit from BCM Senior Secondary School with 97.85 per cent, Mehekpreet and Komalpreet Kaur from Dashmesh Model Senior Secondary School, Doraha, with 97.85 per cent and Rajwinder Kaur from Government Girls School, Sahnewal, with 97.85 per cent marks.

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

