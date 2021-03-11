Adopt direct sowing of paddy, farmers told

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh/Raikot/ Jagraon, May 13

Farmers of the region falling under Ludhiana and Malerkotla districts took a vow to follow guidelines of the Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Department regarding direct sowing of paddy and contribute in transforming Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann’s dream into reality.

An oath was taken in response to appeals made by Aam Aadmi Party legislators Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra, Sarabjit Singh Manuke, Hakam Singh Thekedar and Manvinder Singh Giaspura.

Addressing a function at Jagraon, Sarabjit Kaur Manuke called upon farmers to come forward to prevent degradation of environment and depletion of the water table by cultivating paddy by direct sowing, which will also entitle them for additional payment of Rs 1,500 per acre from the state government.

Speakers, including Benipal, Dr Gurdip Singh, Dr Raminder Singh, Dr Jaswant Singh, Dr Ritu Bhangu and Dr Pushpa Rani, highlighted various aspects of cropping pattern and challenges associated with the direct sowing of paddy. Pest management, rodent management and weeding were among other issues discussed.

Meanwhile, farmers, led by Kanganwal sarpanch Rupinder Singh Piddu also announced to adopt direct sowing of paddy to conserve water and prevent degradation of the environment.

Agricultural Officer Anmoldeep Singh appreciated that Piddu had been adopting an alternative cycle of cropping on 50 acres for six years, besides rearing 50 buffaloes to supplement his income. Farmers, led by the sarpanch, declared to adopt direct sowing of paddy and plough back stubble instead of burning it after harvesting.