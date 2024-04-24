Adopt water-efficient paddy this season: Experts PAU experts

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 23

Paddy season is almost here and advising farmers, Punjab Agricultural University experts have stressed upon the adoption of water efficient and economically viable technologies of paddy production for better economic returns on the crop.

Sustainable productivity Selection of short to medium duration varieties such PR 126 and PR 131, and the adoption of improved agronomic practices are crucial to maintain groundwater levels

Due to shorter growth periods, these varieties escape abiotic stresses as well as the incidence of insect-pest infestation and diseases, thereby, leading to lower cost of cultivation

Transplanting around June 20-25 of medium duration and June 25-July 10 of short duration varieties will be ideal in terms of productivity and water preservation

The selection of short to medium duration varieties (PR 126 and PR 131) and the adoption of improved agronomic practices are two most important inputs in this regard.

Voicing serious concern over exacerbating water crisis in the state, Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, vice-chancellor, PAU, said, “The cultivation of water guzzling rice crop poses a serious threat to the available water resources of the state and the level of groundwater in Punjab is decreasing rapidly with almost 80 per cent area of the state now being categorised as overexploited. Early transplanting of long duration cultivars of paddy is considered to be the one of the major reasons for the falling water table in the state”.

Elaborating, Dr AS Dhatt, Director of Research, said, “Since 2009, PAU has recommended 11 varieties of parmal rice, notable being the PR 121, PR 122, PR 126, PR 128 and PR 131”.

Owing to the release of short duration, high yielding, disease resistant and better milling quality characteristics of ‘PR’ varieties such as PR 121, PR 126, PR 128 and 131, the area under short to medium duration varieties increased to 70 per cent during 2023, he added. The PR 126 covered about 33 per cent area under paddy cultivation in the state during 2023, he said.

Furthermore, Dr GS Mangat, Additional Director of Research (Crop Improvement), said during the current season, PR 126 and PR 131 are the main attraction for the farmers as these mature in 93 and 110 days after transplanting, respectively.

“The high yielding varieties PR 126 and PR 131 released in 2017 and 2022, respectively, take about 3-4 weeks less than the long duration varieties (Pusa 44, Peeli Pusa and PR 118). Due to shorter duration, these escape abiotic stresses as well as the incidence of insect-pests and diseases, thereby, leading to lower cost of cultivation,” he explained.

Further, experiments on irrigation requirement of rice crop transplanted on dates later than June 15 with short-medium duration cultivars (PR 126 and PR 131) showed encouraging results. A comparison of data between short-medium duration and long duration (Pusa-44) cultivars showed water savings equivalent to 9 irrigations (35 cm) and 5 irrigations (20 cm), respectively, he added.

Dr Buta Singh Dhillon, Rice Agronomist, said transplanting around June 20-25 of medium duration and June 25-July 10 of short duration varieties will be a win-win option in terms of productivity and water saving, while ensuring a sufficient window between harvesting of paddy and sowing of the succeeding rabi crops, he observed. By growing PR 126 and PR 131, farmers can avail the additional benefit of efficient straw management, thereby, leading to timely sowing of wheat and hence less weed pressure in wheat, he said.

