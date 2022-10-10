Agri engineers shine at 'Conceptathon'

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 9

Two teams from the College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology (CoAE&T), Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, brought laurels to the university by winning the first and third positions in ‘Conceptathon’ on the theme ‘Engineering innovations for millet,’ conducted by the Indian Society of Agricultural Engineering (ISAE). The objective of ‘Conceptathon’ was to collect ideas from young students in the form of 12 designs for 12 months of the ISAE calendar, matching with the activities of those respective months in relation to engineering for millets. Engineering interventions, such as mechanisation, resource management, post-harvest processing and value addition in millet cultivation, are very less frequently practised and there is a need to enhance the profitability of the cultivation.

ISAE evaluated the designs of various participating teams and shortlisted ten entries for the online presentations. Students made it to the online presentations and won against IIT-Kharagpur team, which secured the second position in the competition. Third year students of BTech, Nihal Asasti, Krishna Murari and Jaswant Dhurve, along with their mentor Dr Gurveer Kaur, were awarded the first prize in the competition, whereas fourth year students of BTech, Vanshika Gupta and Kashish Choudhary, along with their mentor Dr Gurveer Kaur, received the third prize.