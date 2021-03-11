Agriculture officials raid factory near Doraha

Our Correspondent

Doraha, June 10

The Agriculture Department on Friday raided a factory on the National Highway near Doraha for allegedly producing eight to nine types of unauthorised fertilisers. The police have booked the factory owner.

District Chief Agriculture Officer Dr Narinder Singh Benipal, who along with his team of block agriculture officer and agriculture development officers raided the spot, said the owner of the factory Vivek Aggarwal, the proprietor of Universal Crop Protection Firm, was selling unauthorised fertilisers to the farmers at cheap rates.

“The factory was checked a month before and the things were found to be in place but as per the latest complaint the factory was raided by the Agriculture Department and 8 to 9 types of unauthorised fertilisers, including calcium, sulphur, potash, protein etc., were recovered from the factory premises. The owner was illegally supplying the unauthorised fertilisers to Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and selling it in the local market as well. The owner has a legal license to export NPK fertiliser to Nepal but he was over-doing by selling unauthorised products illegally both inside and out of the state.”

SHO Lakhveer Singh said the factory owner Vivek, a resident of Ludhiana, has been booked. “The police is searching his whereabouts. He will be arrested soon,” the SHO said.