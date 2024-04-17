Amritvani Paath organised

Tribune News Service

BVM, Sector 39

To celebrate Rama Navami, BVM, Sector 39, organised Amritvani Paath on the school premises with religious fervour. Staff and students marked their presence on this day by reciting beautiful bhajans. This created an ambience of spirituality as all prayed to the Almighty for blessings.Through the event, the young ones were apprised of India’s religio-cultural heritage. On this auspicious occasion, Upasna Modgil, principal, while extending her greetings said that Lord Rama’s ideal life gives us the message of virtue, tolerance, warmth and harmony.

Green Land Senior Secondary Public School

Green Land Senior Secondary Public School marked the auspicious occasion of Rama Navami with enthusiasm. Students, teachers and administrative staff came together to celebrate the birth of Lord Rama, an embodiment of virtue and righteousness. The celebrations concluded with a traditional bhajan session, where students and staff sang devotional songs in praise of Lord Rama. In a heartwarming display of cultural enthusiasm, the little ones of the kindergarten wing donned vibrant traditional attires and showcased their joy through spirited Garba and dandiya performances marking the festive occasion of Navratri.

Drishti Dr RC Jain Innovative Public School

Bank visits are an integral part of the learning process. It adds a first-hand experience element to what students learn theoretically in classrooms. The students of Inclusive Wing of Drishti Dr RC Jain Innovative Public School visited HDFC Bank in Mehma Singhwala along with their teachers. After formal interaction with the bank staff, the students were given information on the depository system, withdrawal system, working of ATM machines, and most importantly, how cash transactions are carried out in the banks in collaboration with the RBI.

