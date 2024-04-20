Tribune News Service

Shree Atam Vallabh Jain College

Ludhiana: Shree Atam Vallabh Jain College is gearing up for its annual event ‘Run for Health’ to be organised in association of an organisation aimed at promoting a message of wellness and fitness within the community, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir ji. The race is scheduled to take place outside the Guru Nanak Stadium on Sunday at 6 am. Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal will be the chief guest. During a press conference, president Komal Kumar Jain, along with other committee members expressed their enthusiasm for the event.

Government College for Girls

Government College for Girls organised its farewell party in the college auditorium. The students of postgraduate classes bid farewell to the outgoing batch with great enthusiasm and spirit. The group dance, songs and bhangra performance enthralled the audience. Rupinder Kaur was crowned Miss Farewell. Arushi and Ishita were adjudged first and second runners-up, respectively. Principal Suman Lata congratulated the prize winners.

Malwa Central College of Education

Students of Malwa Central College of Education for Women, Ludhiana, bagged various positions in Panjab University inter-zonal Skill-in-teaching and On-the-spot preparation of teaching aid competition held at Dev Samaj College of Education for Women, Ferozepur. In the Skill-in-teaching competition, Harsimar Kaur in pedagogy of English and Jaspreet Kaur in pedagogy of Punjabi bagged the first position. Nisha Kumari in pedagogy of Hindi and Shreya Jain in pedagogy of Home Science bagged the second position. Punita Kumari in pedagogy of Physical Education got the third position. In On-the-spot teaching aid preparation competition, second position was bagged by Ritika Chhabra in pedagogy of English, Manisha Passi in pedagogy of Hindi and Gurjot Kaur in pedagogy of Home Science. Principal Satwant Kaur congratulated the in-charge and winners of the competition.

Guru Nanak Khalsa College

Under the aegis of Internal Quality Assurance Cell, Department of Punjabi of Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women, Model Town, celebrated World Heritage Day on the college campus. The day is dedicated to preserving human heritage and recognising the efforts of the organisations that support it. While addressing the students, Head of Department of Punjabi Prabhjot Kaur highlighted the importance of our heritage. The students were also taught the process of making chhikku, khido, nala, guddiyan patole, rassa vattana, etc. Principal Maneeta Kahlon exhorted the students to preserve their rich heritage and culture.

Gujranwala Guru Nanak Institute

Gujranwala Guru Nanak Institute of Management and Technology (GGNIMT), Ghumar Mandi, organised mega fashion extravaganza ‘Fashion Icons-2024’. The event was hosted by the Department of Fashion Technology of the institute. The chief guest for the event was Supriya Jain. Dr SP Singh, president, Gujranwala Khalsa Educational Council and former vice-chancellor of Guru Nanak Dev University, accorded a warm welcome to the distinguished guests and congratulated the faculty and students of the department.

Spring Dale Public School

A selection process for the National Cadet Corps (NCC) was conducted at Spring Dale Public School, Sherpur. The primary objective of the process was to instil values of character building, discipline, secularism, cooperation and selfless service spirit among students. The selection panel comprised experienced members, including Colonel Rohit Khanna, Sena Medal, Commanding Officer of 3 Punjab Battalion (NCC), Lt Col Devinder Dhadwal, Administrative Officer, Subedar Major Karnail Singh, subedar Sarabjit Singh, havildar Avtar Singh, havildar Pushpinder Kumar and ANO Sukhpreet Singh. Candidates were evaluated not only on the basis of their physical fitness, but also their interests and ability to contribute effectively to the NCC.

Drishti Innovative Public School

Drishti Dr RC Jain Innovative Public School and Whizrobo collaborated to host an exciting rocket launch event. The purpose of the event was to spark young students’ creativity and curiosity. As the rockets streaked across the sky, leaving a trail of amazement and astonishment, there was an obvious buzz of excitement. The STEM education accessibility and joy of learning was evident in the beaming faces of the students. The event was a resounding success, inspiring the students to pursue their passion for science and technology.

Nankana Sahib Public School

Hemant Kumar, a budding cricketer of Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Park, added another feather in his cap by scoring the highest in Ludhiana in the recently held ML Markan Trophy inter-district tournament. A student Class XI, he got selected as captain for this tournament of U-16 organised by the Punjab Cricket Association. He made 485 runs in the tournament. Hemant scored 22 and 80 runs in two different innings against Ropar. The captain of Ludhiana team scored 22 and 87 runs respectively in two different innings against Bathinda. Principal Harmeet Kaur Waraich congratulated him and the coach.

DAV Public School

DAV Public School celebrated the 160th birth anniversary of Mahatma Hansraj ji, a staunch Arya Samajist and founder of DAV institutions. The day began with a havan and melodious rendition of hymns in his praise. A special programme was organised, wherein students highlighted the incidents from his life, shared the sacrifices made by him and tales of his selfless service to DAV. The students shared his progressive ideologies through poems, role play and speeches.

BCM Arya

A cohort of 51 enthusiastic students, accompanied by eight dedicated teachers from BCM Arya (CBSE wing) and BCM Arya International, embarked on a journey to Dehradun. The educational escapade aimed to broaden horizons and deepen understanding through visits to prestigious institutions, including DEAL-DRDO, FRIDU, and UPES University. At DEAL-DRDO, the students delved into the realm of cutting-edge defence electronics, gaining insight into advanced technologies and innovations pivotal for national security. The interactive sessions facilitated by esteemed researchers provided a first-hand glimpse into the realm of defence research and development.

