Ashu, Kumaria elected PBA president, secretary

Ludhiana, April 25
Former Punjab Cabinet Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Anupam Kumaria were elected unopposed as president and honorary general secretary, respectively, of the Punjab Badminton Association (PBA).
They along with other office-bearers of the reconstituted association took charge after a meeting of the body at a hotel in Jalandhar on Sunday. The meeting was convened to assume the office by new team as per the Punjab and Haryana High Court (with reference to CWP 21103-2020, orders) dated April 19, 2022.
Kumaria welcomed the president and thanked him for his support for the game of badminton. Ashu assured executive members that there would be no shortage of funds, required for the infrastructure and promotion of badminton in the state. Ritin Khanna, finance secretary, introduced the newly elected office-bearers and executive members at the meeting. The meeting also discussed plans to further promote the game in a better way.
The new body, includes Bharat Bhushan Ashu (president); Lalit Mohan Gupta, Rakesh Khanna, Rohit Jain and Sandeep Rinwa (vice- presidents); Anupam Kumaria (honorary general secretary); Ritin Khanna (honorary finance secretary); Vinod Vatrana (honorary secretary E&T); Gurdeep Singh, Shamsher Singh Dhillon and Vunay Kumar Vohra (joint secretaries); Ashok Kumar (joint treasurer); Prem Bharti, Jatinder Singh Sandhu, Kavi Raj Dogra, Parminder Sharma, Punjab Masih, Sagarjit Singh Kataria, Sanjeev Sharma and Vineet Kumar Juneja (executive members). —
