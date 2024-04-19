ASI caught taking Rs 4,500 bribe

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 18

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday apprehended ASI Gurpreet Singh, posted at the Jodhewal police station, Ludhiana Commissionerate, red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 4,500.

Disclosing this here today, an official spokesperson for the state VB said the suspect was arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by Vijay Kumar, a resident of Kakowal road, Ludhiana city.

He said the complainant had approached the Vigilance Bureau and alleged that the ASI demanded a bribe of Rs 4,500 from him for submitting a chargesheet in a police case registered by him.

He said the suspect had already taken Rs 20,500 as bribe in instalments and was demanding the remaining money of Rs 4,500.

The spokesperson said after a preliminary inquiry, the VB team laid a trap during which the suspect was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 4,500 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

He added that in this regard, a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the policeman at the VB police station, Ludhiana range. The suspect would be produced in a competent court tomorrow and further investigation in the case was under progress.

