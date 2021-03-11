ASI held for taking Rs 5,000 bribe

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 13

The Vigilance Bureau today apprehended Basant Park police post in-charge ASI Ashok Kumar while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000.

Action was taken by the Vigilance Bureau after Harpreet Singh of Lapran village lodged a complaint on the anti-corruption helpline of the Punjab government.

Harpreet Singh said he had recently submitted a complaint to the Police Commissioner, Ludhiana, and the complaint was marked to the police post in-charge ASI Ashok for further action.

ASI Ashok Kumar and Head Constable Raj Gopal had demanded Rs 10,000 bribe to take action on his complaint. After negotiations, they agreed at Rs 5,000, he said.

Today the Vigilance sleuths had laid a trap and when the ASI accepted bribe, he was nabbed.

Vigilance officials said a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the ASI and head constable, adding that raids are being conducted to nab the head constable, who is still at large.