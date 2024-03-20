Assistant professor wins best poster presentation award at national seminar

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 19

Dr Harleen Kaur, assistant professor, Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology (CCAM), Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), has been conferred with the ‘Best Poster Presentation Award’ during the national seminar on ‘One health for sustainable future: Issues and challenges’, held at Government College for Girls, Ludhiana, on March 16. The paper ‘Exploration of nexus of climate variability and maize productivity in Punjab’ has been jointly authored by Harleen Kaur, Sony Bora, RK Pal and PK Kingra.

