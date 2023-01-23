 Authorities yet to conduct survey to count trees in Ludhiana : The Tribune India

Authorities yet to conduct survey to count trees in Ludhiana

Authorities yet to conduct survey to count trees in Ludhiana

Environmental activists demand that the departments concerned must ensure counting and protection of the trees in all wards. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman



Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, January 22

Unauthorised and merciless axing of trees was common in the city wherein air pollution is a major issue for a long time. The Municipal Corporation (MC) has allegedly no proper record of the actual number of trees under its jurisdiction.

Environmental activists demand that the departments concerned must ensure the counting and protection of the trees in all 95 wards. Voices against the unauthorised axing of trees were raised in the past too but no concrete steps have been taken to count and number the trees by the civic body. Also, there is no transparency in the plantation of tree saplings and their survival rate.

An environmental activist, Col JS Gill (retd), said required measures must be taken for the protection of trees from unauthorised and merciless axing. “There is a dire need to carry out a survey to count the trees and make proper planning to increase the green cover too. The departments concerned must ensure geotagging and numbering of the trees. A material which does not harm the trees can be used to mark a number.”

A demand to carry out a survey and protection of the trees in the city was raised around seven years ago by an NGO, Watavaran Sambhal Society. Amid the shortage of staff available with the MC’s Horticulture Branch, no such survey was conducted.

A resident, Varinder Kumar, said many plantation drives were carried out in different parts of the city in recent years. “The civic body should also have a record that how many plants have been planted by it so far and at present, what is the status of those plants. A survey regarding the status of all trees in the city should be done. As air pollution is a major issue here, the green cover should be increased too.”

An official of the MC’s horticulture branch, Kirpal Singh, said they were aware of trees which were under the jurisdiction of the corporation. He, however, said no survey was done to count the number of the trees.

In an audit report of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) in the past, it was also highlighted that all trees planted by the Trust are its property and the in-charge concerned has the responsibility to check the status of the trees. The LIT was also recommended to number the trees and make a proper record.

Demand for survey raised 7 years ago

A demand to carry out a survey and protection of the trees in the city was raised around seven years ago by an NGO, Watavaran Sambhal Society. Amid the shortage of staff available with the MC’s Horticulture Branch, no such survey was conducted.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Patiala

11-year-old girl allegedly raped inside a moving car in Patiala village; 2 youth arrested

2
J & K

Kashmir has almost totally mainstreamed: former RAW chief AS Dulat

3
Punjab

Married to men from Punjab, but denied job quota

4
Chandigarh

Rajya Sabha seat for Chandigarh: Congress MP Manish Tewari’s bill likely to be considered in Budget Session

5
Nation

Married Hindu girl abducted, raped after she refused to convert to Islam in Pakistan's Sindh

6
Entertainment

Salman Khan may work with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in future

7
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

8
Nation

'Special Saturday interview days': US launches new initiatives to cut visa wait time for Indians

9
Nation

TMC MPs share link to controversial BBC documentary on PM Modi, say they won't accept 'censorship'

10
Nation

Tea and samosa grows in popularity among UK youth

Don't Miss

View All
Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta; welcome sign: DFO
Himachal

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta Sahib; welcome sign: DFO

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’
Trending

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut
Himachal

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas
Haryana

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab
Punjab

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman
World

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport
Punjab

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport

Top News

PM Modi names 21 Andaman & Nicobar Islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees

21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees

The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...

Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

The government-appointed committee will also run day-to-day ...

Submarine INS Vagir commissioned, set to give boost to Navy’s ISR capabilities, special operations

Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech

Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...

Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade

Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade

Police say they received several calls from commuters report...

5 from Haryana killed in road accident in Rajasthan’s Sikar district

5 from Haryana killed in road accident in Rajasthan's Sikar district

The accident occurred on Fatehpur-Salasar Highway


Cities

View All

3 months after youth’s mysterious death in Amritsar, cousin booked for murder

3 months after youth’s mysterious death in Amritsar, cousin booked for murder

Drone shot down in Amritsar, 5-kg heroin seized

Girl kidnapped in Amritsar village; video with hands tied sent to fiancé

Illegal colonies razed in Amritsar

After NIA court order, Harwinder Rinda declared PO

After Manpreet’s induction in BJP, all eyes on Bathinda Mayor’s post

After Manpreet Badal's induction in BJP, all eyes on Bathinda Mayor's post

Bathinda: Frost adversely affecting crops

After Manpreet Badal’s exit, tough task for Congress in Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

7 more held for attack on doctor at Talwandi Sabo

MC caused ~29.56-lakh loss in stamp duty: CAG

MC caused Rs 29.56-lakh loss in stamp duty: CAG

First seizure of musk pod in Punjab, 6 held

Open House: what steps can be taken to improve public bike-sharing system?

Education Dept of UT to go paperless, plans 'e-dak' portal

'Youth Dialogue' held

Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade

Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade

Delhi Mayor and Deputy Mayor to be elected on Jan 24 after ruckus at first meet

After Delhi, education revolution has reached Punjab as well, says Arvind Kejriwal

Syndicate of financial impropriety was being run in Delhi MC under BJP: AAP

Man who duped Delhi hotel of Rs 23 lakh held

Road rage: Attacked 3 months ago, cop dies

Road rage: Attacked 3 months ago, cop dies

Hooliganism won't be tolerated: Chahal

Ahead of MC polls, BJP, Cong leaders join AAP

Garha residents protest against mohalla clinic

Open House: Was the recent decision of aggrieved PCS officers to proceed on mass leave justified?

7 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

7 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

Interest waiver for LIT land allottees on anvil: Chairman

Pollution in Buddha Dariya affecting subsoil water, public health: Activists

Eatery found serving hookah; owner, manager booked

Two nabbed with 47-kg poppy husk

Girl ‘raped’ inside moving car in Patiala, two arrested

Girl ‘raped’ inside moving car in Patiala, two arrested

Failure to implement vendors’ policy costs civic body crores

Villagers vow to shun drugs

Rs 5.44L stolen from shop