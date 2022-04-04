Beekeeping awareness, training programmes

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: The apiculture unit of the Department of Entomology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), conducted two beekeeping awareness and training programmes with one each in Birmi and Bainsan villages. Participants included all women from Bainsan village and 19 women and six men from Birmi village. Dr DK Sharma, head of the department, said all basic aspects required for bee husbandry were covered under the training. —