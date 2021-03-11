Bodybuilding club trainess get equipment worth Rs 2 lakh

Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 13

New equipment, purchased by the Ludhiana District Weightlifting and Bodybuilding Association, Ludhiana, was handed over to bodybuilding trainees of the Ludhiana Weightlifting Club, Rakh Bagh, here recently.

The equipment worth over Rs 2 lakh include one peck deck machine, one leg curl/leg extension machine, 12 pairs of dumb-bells (415 kg), one kettle bell (112 kg), one multi-purpose bench, one dumbell rack, two Swiss balls and four weightlifting belts.

Dr Iqbal Singh Ahuja and Narinder Sharma (Kala), chairman and president, respectively, of the club handed over the equipment at the function organised at the club.

Addressing trainees on the occasion, Parvesh Chander Sharma, winner of two gold medals in the 1990 Commonwealth Games in Auckland and general secretary of the club urged upon players to follow discipline, punctuality and hard work to achieve the desired results.

“Equipment worth Rs 3 lakh for the use of trainees of the club that included weightlifting set, rod plates, abdominal muscle machine, preacher machine, jerk boxes, pulling boxes, sets of rope, multi-training handles and shrug machines were bought for athletes in March this year and more items had been added now,” he said.

Prem Parkash Khullar, former national champion, founder and treasurer of the association, besides other members, including Dr Jagjeet Singh, Dr MS Chawla, Jaspinder Singh, Sr Ritesh Chhabra, SS Dara, Ram Singh, Rajinder Singh (railways), Gurmukh Singh, coach Kamaljeet Singh, Vikrant Sharma, Vineet Bhalla, Amrik Singh, Samir Vij and Anil Bakshi, were present.