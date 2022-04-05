Central team reaches Ludhiana for Swachh Survekshan-2022

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 4

A team from the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has reached Ludhiana for a cleanliness survey — Swachh Survekshan-2022.

The survey team is likely to visit different parts of the city for direct observation during the next few days. It is learnt that the team would also take feedback from residents.

Ludhiana had ranked 39th out of 48 cities (above 10 lakh population category) in the country in the Swachh Survekshan-2021.

As per guidelines for the Swachh Survekshan-2022, now total marks will be 7,500. The survey is divided into three parts: Service-level progress — 3,000 marks (40%), Certification — 2,250 marks (30%) and Citizens’ voice — 2,250 marks (30%).

Environmental activists said the MC has taken no concrete measures to improve the solid waste management system in the city due to which they have been staging protests for around six weeks. The MC has even failed to ensure waste processing and proper segregation of the waste. Just ahead of survey, the cases of burning of garbage at different locations in the city are common too.

Moreover, the MC took no concrete steps to enforce a complete ban on the use of plastic carry bags, despite protests by some NGOs. Also, the construction and demolition waste is being dumped openly at different locations in the city.

