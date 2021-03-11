City-based musician Ravi Sheen all set to debut as actor

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, June 3

City-based music composer and singer Ravi Sheen will be soon making debut as an actor with the movie “Budh Singh”.

Excited for his new role, Sheen said he has acted in a short film “Byaan” but now will be making debut in a full-fledged film. “I am really excited for my new role. I am sure people too will accept my acting skills like they have showered love for my music,” he said.

Saddened at the demise of popular singer Sidhu Moosewala, Sheen said nobody should lose their life like this. “I am deeply saddened by the untimely demise of the singer and pray to God to give strength to his family for the loss,” he said.

When asked about the ‘gun culture’ in Punjabi music industry and if there is a need for a censor board or a governing body for Punjabi music, Sheen said he does not approve of censorship as it will curb creative freedom and everyone has right to freedom of speech and expression. It is the moral duty of the person to express in a dignified manner. Choice of words is all that matters. It is due to the lack of creativity that such words are being used these days.

“There has been no revolutionary writer like Pash. He was known for his poetry of resistance but he has never used any such word which would provoke or stimulate anybody,” he said.

Apart from the movies and web series, another project that Sheen is excited about is Punjabi flick “Rakaans”, a Punjabi movie which will revolve around four women. Sheen is giving music for the film.

“This will be a first truly feminist Punjabi movie. Punjabi industry has evolved over the years and I am sure this movie will be well received by the audience,” he said.

With an experience of 12 years as a music director in the film industry, he has given music for films such as Ni Main Sass Kutni, Saavi and the National Award winning film Nabar.