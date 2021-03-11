Cleft palate repair surgery available at Pohir rural centre

Tribune News Service

Mandi Ahmedgarh, May 16

Smile Train, an international children’s charity, that supports total free cleft palate repair surgery globally, is available at the doorstep of families in this region. Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) has started a periodic OPD at its rural centre in Pohir village to provide services.

Though surgery will be performed at the Plastic Surgery Department of the DMCH, registration and post-operative care would be available at Pohir village. Dr Anurag Chaudhary, head, Social and Preventive Medicine Department, informed that physicians led Dr Rajinder Mittal, would be examining and providing services to children suffering from cleft palate and desirous of getting the repair surgery at the Pohir centre.

Dr Mittal said the lip and cleft defects could be surgically corrected with ultramodern techniques and helped child achieve a more normal appearance with minimal scarring.