Close shave for man as car catches fire at village

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 18

A moving car caught fire late on Wednesday night in Shahpur village under the Payal police station in the Khanna area. The car driver had a fortunate escape as after seeing smoke coming out of the engine, he stopped the vehicle and got out of it.

Interestingly, after the car caught fire, the driver informed villagers who further helped in making an announcement from the gurdwara and in no time, people gathered at he spot and controlled the fire. Had the fire not controlled on time, the flames could have engulfed acres of fully ripe wheat crop.

Mandeep Sharma, a resident of Ghudani village, was driving the Skoda car. He was going to his village. When he reached near Shahpur village, he saw smoke coming out from the engine, he stopped the car but it caught fire.

Meanwhile, he sought help from villagers who extinguished the fire.

Eyewitnesses said wheat crop was ripe on both sides of the road where the vehicle caught fire. If the fire had reached the crop, many acres of crop would have been reduced to ashes.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.