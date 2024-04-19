Close shave for man as car catches fire at village

Ludhiana, April 18
A moving car caught fire late on Wednesday night in Shahpur village under the Payal police station in the Khanna area. The car driver had a fortunate escape as after seeing smoke coming out of the engine, he stopped the vehicle and got out of it.
Interestingly, after the car caught fire, the driver informed villagers who further helped in making an announcement from the gurdwara and in no time, people gathered at he spot and controlled the fire. Had the fire not controlled on time, the flames could have engulfed acres of fully ripe wheat crop.
Mandeep Sharma, a resident of Ghudani village, was driving the Skoda car. He was going to his village. When he reached near Shahpur village, he saw smoke coming out from the engine, he stopped the car but it caught fire.
Meanwhile, he sought help from villagers who extinguished the fire.
Eyewitnesses said wheat crop was ripe on both sides of the road where the vehicle caught fire. If the fire had reached the crop, many acres of crop would have been reduced to ashes.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Voting begins for 102 seats in Phase 1
Polling for assembly elections in the north-eastern states o...
Pakistan suicide blast hits vehicle carrying foreigners, kills at least 2, reports Geo News
The suicide bomber and two militants were killed in retaliat...