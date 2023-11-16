CM to flag off mega cycle rally against drug menace today

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 15

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann will flag off the country’s biggest cycle rally against the drug menace on the PAU campus on November 16, on the martyrdom day of Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha.

Finalising arrangements for the mega event, Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann would flag off the cycle rally while DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav would also participate in the event. He said over 25,000 participants had already registered their names for the mega event against drug abuse.

The CP said the cycle rally would script new success in the country against the drug menace with such a massive population participating in the event. He said the mega event would be a befitting tribute to Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha on his martyrdom day.

The CP said anybody could participate in the cycle rally, which would start at 7 am from the PAU campus and culminate at the same place after covering around 13 km.

He said people from all walks of life would participate in the event; thereby making the anti-drug campaign into a mass movement. He said after the event, a lucky draw would be held and 151 selected participants would be given new bicycles.

#Bhagwant Mann #drug menace #Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha