Coach arrested for sexually harassing student

Ludhiana, March 28

The Khanna police yesterday registered a case against a private fitness coach who sexually harassed a student. Later, he was arrested by the police.

He has been identified as Pritam Singh (26) of Kalal Majra, Fatehgarh Sahib. The man used to provide fitness coaching to her for recruitment in the Army and the Police Department.

The complainant (21), a resident of Khanna, told the police that she was taking coaching from the suspect, who claims to be a ex-serviceman. On March 22, he called her and told to accompany him to Khanna for some work.

After reaching Khanna, he took her to a room in Bhattian village. As they entered the room, the suspect started sexually harassing her. As she raised the alarm and protested his move, he left the scene. Later, she filed a police complaint and after registering a case, the man was arrested.

