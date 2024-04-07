College notes: Convocation at Malwa College

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Malwa Central College of Education for Women, Ludhiana, held its 63rd annual convocation to award degrees to students of BEd and MEd for the 2021-2023 session. Dr Karamjeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University, Patiala, was the chief guest at the occasion. Principal Dr Satwant Kaur presented the annual college report, highlighting the honours and achievements of the institute in academics and co-curricular events. She congratulated the degree holders and encouraged them to be the torchbearers of academic excellence and work ethics in all walks of life. Dr Karamjeet Singh congratulated the degree holders and wished them a bright future. He urged them to be a source of pride and joy to their parents, the alma-mater and the nation.

Fresher’s party at CT University

CT University organised a fresher’s party ‘Rubaru’. From the enchanting ganesh vandana to the mesmerising dance performances and soulful singing, the event showcased the immense talent and creativity of students. The title of Miss Freshers went to Boipaballo Matsoele of BSC Computer Science while the Mr Freshers title was awarded to Ayush of BCA. The title of Mr Handsome was awarded to Vijay of BBA, Miss Charming title to Komalpreet Kaur of BSc Airlines and Tourism, Mr Confident title to Bright Rondozayi of BSW (Social Work), and Miss Confident title to Mahuya Bakshi of BALLB.

Farewell at GNKCW

Students of Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women, Gujarkhan Campus, Model Town, celebrated their ‘sisterhood’ of three years through a farewell party ‘Sayonara’ organised by the college at its campus today. From MCom, Jashandeep was adjudged as Ms Farewell. While from the Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Applications, Anita Verma was crowned as Ms Farewell. In the Arts section, Sehaj was crowned Miss Farewell. In the Commerce stream, Harman Kaur was crowned Miss Farewell. In Business Administration (BBA) and Computer Science (BCA) streams, Jasmeet and Seerat were crowned Miss Farewell, respectively.

Extension lecture at RGC

An extension lecture was organised at Ramgarhia Girls College, in which Dr Bhumika Berry was the keynote speaker. She emphasised the importance of adopting meditation in modern life. Dr Berry also conducted a meditation session. She conducted a few activities for the students, gave prizes to the winners, and took feedback from the audience. In the end, she was honoured by the college faculty. Officiating principal Dr Jaspaul Kaur and president of Ramgarhia Educational Council Ranjodh Singh were present.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Malwa