Commercial building comes up in LIT colony

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, January 27

The AAP government seems to be faring no better than the previous Congress government if continuing violations of building norms or illegal change of land use under political patronage in Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) colonies are any indications.

Despite a historic change of guards in the state’s political scene and promises of ‘change’ by AAP, violators and unscrupulous builders are still calling the shots and getting away with breaking the law.

The construction of an illegal commercial building on a plot carved out in place of four EWS (economically weaker sections) flats in the Y-block of Maharishi Valmiki Nagar colony of the LIT has been allowed to be completed.

The construction had been taken up in the beginning of the last year. Later, when a complaint was lodged with the government, LIT officials had claimed that construction work had been stopped. However, it was also known that the builder had political ‘connections’.

Questions were also raised over the ownership of the flats which were demolished to raise the commercial building.

Sources claimed that at the time when the construction of the building was ordered to be stopped, LIT officials had taken an affidavit from the builder that it would not be used for commercial purpose. How did the building still come up at the spot, was a moot question for many.

LIT chairman Bhinder said: “A spot survey by officials concerned had revealed that construction of the building had been completed when it was brought to the notice of LIT authorities. Staff of engineering branch had visited the site and the builder has been directed to stop construction work forthwith. As regards the construction already completed, action would be taken in accordance with rules for illegal change of land use and unlawful construction.”

Will take action as per law, says trust chairman

Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) Chairman Bhinder said: “A spot survey had revealed that construction of the building had been completed when it was brought to the notice of the LIT authorities. The builder has been directed to stop construction work forthwith. Regarding the construction already completed, action would be taken in accordance with rules for illegal change of land use and unlawful construction.”