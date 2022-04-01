Construction work of road kicks off

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 31

The construction work of a road from Gurdwara Sahib Bhuriwale to Chandar Nagar began in Ward Number 92 here on Thursday. The estimated cost of the project is Rs99 lakh. The work of the road, which is being constructed by the MC, was started by Madan Lal Bagga, MLA from Ludhiana (North).

The residents have been demanding the construction of the road since long.

Bagga said this road connects the areas of Haibowal. The construction of this road would benefit residents of Ludhiana city.

Rocky Bhatia, councillor from Ward No. 92, was also present on the occasion.

Bagga said it was a long pending demand of the residents of the area. He claimed that he would leave no stone unturned in carrying out development works of Ludhiana city and the constituency in future also.

He asked officials of the Municipal Corporation to improve cleanliness in the city and also appealed to people to cooperate with the MC.

Meanwhile, a group of shopkeepers met MLA Madan Lal Bagga and demanded that the level of road should be maintained properly so that they don’t face any inconvenience.