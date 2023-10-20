Contests mark Day 2 of youth fest

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 19

Many competitions were held on the second day of the ongoing 64th Panjab University (PU) Zonal Youth and Heritage Festival in Zone B (Education Colleges) at Malwa Central College of Education for Women here.

In the poem recitation competition, the host college secured the first prize, ahead of Partap College of Education and DM College of Education (Moga). Partap College of Education (Ludhiana) was awarded the first prize in the embroidery competition, while GHG Khalsa College of Education (Gurusar Sadhar) and Sant Darbara Singh College of Education for Women (Lopon) took the next two positions. In the quiz competition, GHG Harparkash College of Education for Women (Sidhwan Khurd) won the top spot, ahead of Malwa Central College of Education for Women and Partap College of Education.

Excise and Taxation Officer Anupreet Kaur and Dr Mukesh Arora, a member of the PU syndicate, were the the chief guests.

#Malwa #Panjab University Chandigarh