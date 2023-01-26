Contract of multi-level parking lot cancelled

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 25

After getting several complaints against the contractor of the multi-level parking lot in the District Administrative Complex, here from Ludhiana (West) MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi and other city residents and the subsequent registration of an FIR against the contractor, the district administration, Ludhiana, swung into action and terminated the contract of the multi-level parking complex in the District Administrative Complex, Ludhiana.

After receipt of complaints related to overcharging by the contractor, show-cause notices were also issued to the contractor and a penalty of Rs 20,000 was also handed out by the DC, Ludhiana, in October 2022.

Besides the termination of the contract, the order, which was issued by Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik, also mentions that the security deposit of Rs 3 lakh made by the contractor has been forfeited, besides being blacklisted, thereby making him ineligible from getting any further work from government departments. Moreover, proceedings to recover outstanding dues are also being initiated against the contractor.

Following a complaint by Manish Kapoor, personal assistant of MLA Gogi, the Police Division Number 5 registered a case of fraud and criminal conspiracy against the parking contractor, Krishna Sahni, his employees Deepak, Surinder and Ramanjot on January 23. Manish had alleged that the contractor was overcharging fees from visitors.

Rs 20,000 fine slapped

