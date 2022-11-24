Cop arrested for taking Rs 5K bribe

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 23

The Khanna police arrested an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) on the charges of accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 to delay the police action against a man in some scuffle case.

The policeman has been identified as ASI Harpal Singh, posted at the Payal police station. The bribe amount has been recovered by the police from the suspect.

Superintendent of Police (Investigation), Khanna, Pragya Jain, in a statement said Gurpreet Singh of Ghudani Kalan gave a statement to the police that Pappu Lal and Gurvir Singh of his village had some fight in the village over some issue. Pappu had lodged a complaint against Gurvir and sought immediate police action against the latter.

ASI Harpal Singh of the Payal police station had told Gurpreet that he could delay the registration of a case against Gurvir and for that he would need Rs 5,000 as bribe, Pragya Jain said, adding that the ASI had yesterday received the bribe amount of Rs 5,000 from the complainant.

Accordingly, Gurpreet submitted a complaint and after verifying the allegations, the ASI was arrested.

A case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act was today registered against the suspect and further probe was launched by the police.