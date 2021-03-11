Covid: 2 succumb, 22 test +ve in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, August 8
Twentytwo persons tested positive for Covid while two lost their lives due to the disease in Ludhiana district on Monday. A total of 1,12,778 persons have tested positive and 3,007 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.
On Monday, there were 231 active cases, of which 217 have been asked to isolate themselves in their homes while 14 are admitted to private hospitals. Till date, a total of 38,37,822 samples have been taken, of which 37,09,939 were found negative.
