Covid: 3 more contract virus in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 3

According to the office of the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, three persons tested positive for Covid while no loss of life was reported due to the virus in the district on Monday.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,545 persons have tested positive in Ludhiana district so far and 3,017 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.

On Monday, there were 14 active cases and 13 patients have been asked to isolate themselves in their homes and one patient is admitted to a hospital.

At present, the recovery rate of Covid-19 patients is 97.33 per cent in the district.

Till date, a total of 39,83,218 samples have been taken, of which 38,53,83 were found negative. Samples of 1,066 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly, Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said.