Covid: 9 test +ve in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, February 24
Nine persons have tested positive for Covid while no death was reported due to the disease in the district today.
A total of 1,09,650 persons have tested positive for Covid so far since March 2020 while 2,272 persons from the district have succumbed to the virus till now.
The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients was 97.85 per cent today and there were 90 active cases in the district. Seventyseven patients were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.
At present, there are 19 patients admitted to various private and government hospitals. Of these, 13 belong to Ludhiana district while six are from other districts. Today, one patient was on ventilator.
Till date, a total of 32,99,234 samples have been taken, of which 31,74,886 were found negative.
Samples of 3,189 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Ukraine conflict: Kyiv braces for assault as Russian forces close in on Capital
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy tweeted that there had been he...
Ukraine-Russia conflict: Kyiv residents told to make Molotov cocktails
Missiles pounded Kyiv overnight and air raid sirens wailed
Ukraine crisis: Centre arranges two evacuation flights to bring back stranded Indians
The government has asked its nationals to reach Ukraine-Roma...
MEA sets up camp offices in Lviv, Chernivtsi towns to facilitate transit of Indians from Ukraine
Russian-speaking officials being sent to camp offices to coo...
Mohali court denies bail to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia in drugs case
The apex court had recently directed Punjab Police not to ar...