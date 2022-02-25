Covid: 9 test +ve in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 24

Nine persons have tested positive for Covid while no death was reported due to the disease in the district today.

A total of 1,09,650 persons have tested positive for Covid so far since March 2020 while 2,272 persons from the district have succumbed to the virus till now.

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients was 97.85 per cent today and there were 90 active cases in the district. Seventyseven patients were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.

At present, there are 19 patients admitted to various private and government hospitals. Of these, 13 belong to Ludhiana district while six are from other districts. Today, one patient was on ventilator.

Till date, a total of 32,99,234 samples have been taken, of which 31,74,886 were found negative.

Samples of 3,189 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.