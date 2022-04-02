Covid: Four test +ve in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, April 1
After a hiatus of two days, four Covid cases were reported in the district today. No death due to the virus was reported in the district.
A total of 1,09,782 persons have tested positive for the virus since March 2020, while 2,279 persons from the district have succumbed to the virus till now. The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients was 97.91 per cent today. Tthere were 10 active cases in the district and 10 patients were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.
At present no Covid patient is admitted to any hospital in Ludhiana. Till date, a total of 34,25,907 samples for Covid test have been taken, of which 33,01,385 were found negative. Samples of 2,765 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.
