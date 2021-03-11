Cyber criminals dupe man of Rs 1 lakh in Ludhiana

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana: Ritesh Kumar, resident of New Sunder Nagar, Bhamian Road in Mundian Kalan, fell victim to cyber criminals and lost around Rs 1 lakh in two credit card transactions. In the course of inquiry the police have booked three persons, identified as Roshanara Khatoon, resident of West Bengal, Vikas Patel, resident of Patoraagram, Bhatanyara in Panna city of Madhya Pradesh, and Mangal Sardar, resident of Dakshin Barsat, Jainagar in 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, under Sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC and Section 66-D of the IT Act. The victim said he had an account and also a credit card of IndusInd Bank. “I had applied for a cheque book when I received a telephone call from a mobile phone asking about details of my bank account and credit card. I was told to download app of the bank and as I did so, my credit card was used for Rs 99,974 in two transactions,” said the complainant. OC

Motorcycle snatched

Ludhiana: Baldev Singh, resident of Bagga Khurd village lost Rs 50 and his motorcycle to seven snatchers riding three motorcycles during wee hours on Saturday. Baldev Singh said he was going to his fields on his Hero Splendour motorcycle (PB-10DF-0696) when seven persons, riding three motorcycles, cornered him near Humbran Road. They took Rs 50 that were in my pocket, snatched the motorcycle and escaped. The police have registered a case under Sections 379-B and 149 of the IPC. OC

One arrested with 9-gm heroin

Ludhiana: Chirag Malhotra, resident of Mohalla Fatehganj, was nabbed by the police on Saturday from Ghati Mohalla with 9 gm of heroin. The police said Chirag was coming on foot and on sight of the police party, he made an attempt to turn back. He was intercepted on suspicion and his search led to recovery of 9 gm of heroin. Chirag has been booked under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act. OC

13-year-old girl goes missing

Ludhiana: A 13-year-old girl has reported missing from her residence in Sherpur Kalan since May 11. An uncle of the girl has lodged a report with the police that she had gone to a tailor for some alteration in her clothes in the afternoon and did not come back thereafter. The police have registered a case under Section 346 IPC and are investigating. OC

Two held with 35 bottles of liquor

Ludhiana: The police have arrested Pankaj, resident of Dr Ambedkar Nagar, from near Atam Park on Saturday, while he was going on an Activa scooter (PB-10HQ-5988) to deliver liquor bottles to his customers. The police have recovered 24 bottles of XXX Dollar Rum and also impounded the scooter. Prahalad, resident of Dhillon Nagar, Lohara, was nabbed from near Zoom Hotel on Saturday with 11 bottles of Imperial Blue whisky. Cases have been registered under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act.