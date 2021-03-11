in brief

Cyber criminals dupe man of Rs 1 lakh in Ludhiana

Cyber criminals dupe man of Rs 1 lakh in Ludhiana

Ritesh Kumar, resident of New Sunder Nagar, Bhamian Road in Mundian Kalan, fell victim to cyber criminals and lost around Rs 1 lakh in two credit card transactions. - File photo

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana: Ritesh Kumar, resident of New Sunder Nagar, Bhamian Road in Mundian Kalan, fell victim to cyber criminals and lost around Rs 1 lakh in two credit card transactions. In the course of inquiry the police have booked three persons, identified as Roshanara Khatoon, resident of West Bengal, Vikas Patel, resident of Patoraagram, Bhatanyara in Panna city of Madhya Pradesh, and Mangal Sardar, resident of Dakshin Barsat, Jainagar in 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, under Sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC and Section 66-D of the IT Act. The victim said he had an account and also a credit card of IndusInd Bank. “I had applied for a cheque book when I received a telephone call from a mobile phone asking about details of my bank account and credit card. I was told to download app of the bank and as I did so, my credit card was used for Rs 99,974 in two transactions,” said the complainant. OC

Motorcycle snatched

Ludhiana: Baldev Singh, resident of Bagga Khurd village lost Rs 50 and his motorcycle to seven snatchers riding three motorcycles during wee hours on Saturday. Baldev Singh said he was going to his fields on his Hero Splendour motorcycle (PB-10DF-0696) when seven persons, riding three motorcycles, cornered him near Humbran Road. They took Rs 50 that were in my pocket, snatched the motorcycle and escaped. The police have registered a case under Sections 379-B and 149 of the IPC. OC

One arrested with 9-gm heroin

Ludhiana: Chirag Malhotra, resident of Mohalla Fatehganj, was nabbed by the police on Saturday from Ghati Mohalla with 9 gm of heroin. The police said Chirag was coming on foot and on sight of the police party, he made an attempt to turn back. He was intercepted on suspicion and his search led to recovery of 9 gm of heroin. Chirag has been booked under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act. OC

13-year-old girl goes missing

Ludhiana: A 13-year-old girl has reported missing from her residence in Sherpur Kalan since May 11. An uncle of the girl has lodged a report with the police that she had gone to a tailor for some alteration in her clothes in the afternoon and did not come back thereafter. The police have registered a case under Section 346 IPC and are investigating. OC

Two held with 35 bottles of liquor

Ludhiana: The police have arrested Pankaj, resident of Dr Ambedkar Nagar, from near Atam Park on Saturday, while he was going on an Activa scooter (PB-10HQ-5988) to deliver liquor bottles to his customers. The police have recovered 24 bottles of XXX Dollar Rum and also impounded the scooter. Prahalad, resident of Dhillon Nagar, Lohara, was nabbed from near Zoom Hotel on Saturday with 11 bottles of Imperial Blue whisky. Cases have been registered under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

BKU split: Senior leader parts ways to form 'apolitical' farmer outfit, hits out at Tikait brothers

2
World

Two Sikh traders shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar; Punjab CM, parties, SGPC condemn killing

3
Sports

Indian badminton team creates history, wins maiden Thomas Cup title

4
J & K

Katra bus fire: Little-known outfit claims responsibility, J-K Police say 'terror' angle not ruled out

5
Nation

No shortcuts, must go back to the people: Rahul, Sonia announce mass contact from October 2

6
Haryana

After wheat export ban, Centre extends procurement deadline

7
Himachal

Forest fire at Air Force Station in Kasauli leaves four injured

8
Haryana

Blistering weather conditions prevail across Haryana, Punjab; Gurugram sizzles at 48.1 degrees Celsius

9
Entertainment

Ira Khan shuts down trolls, shares another birthday photo dump with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare and Fatima Sana Shaikh

10
Delhi

Maximum temperature crosses 49 degrees Celsius in Delhi; some relief expected on Monday

Don't Miss

View All
France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage
Chandigarh

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village
Bathinda

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom
Features

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom

‘Soul Connection’: Little Muslim girl clings to elderly Sikh pilgrim in a shrine in Pakistan, refuses to go back to her mother
Trending

'Soul Connection': Watch little Muslim girl clinging to elderly Sikh pilgrim in a shrine in Pakistan, refuses to go back to her mother

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district
Haryana

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district

Muktsar girl follows in mum’s footsteps, joins Oz Air Force
Diaspora

Muktsar girl follows in mum's footsteps, joins Royal Australian Air Force

20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls
Diaspora

Canada: 20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls

Indian climber Baljeet Kaur scales two 8,000m peaks in Nepal within two weeks
Himachal

Indian climber Baljeet Kaur scales two 8,000m peaks in Nepal in two weeks

Top News

Delhi breaches 49 degree mark amid heatwave; dust, thunderstorm in Punjab and Haryana today

Delhi breaches 49 degree mark amid heatwave; dust, thunderstorm in Punjab and Haryana today

Heavy rainfall predicted in Kerala

California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack; 1 dead, 5 hurt

California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack; 1 dead, 5 hurt

The shooting occurred during a lunch banquet after a morning...

On Buddha Purnima, PM Modi leaves for Gautam Buddha’s birth place in Nepal

On Buddha Purnima, PM Modi leaves for Gautam Buddha’s birth place in Nepal

After wheat export ban, Centre extends procurement deadline

After wheat export ban, Centre extends procurement deadline

Experts call it ‘knee-jerk’ reaction | Govt also mulls bonus...

Two Sikh traders shot in Pak; punish assailants, says MEA

Two Sikh traders shot in Pakistan; punish assailants, says MEA

SGPC, Punjab CM Mann condemn targeted killings

Cities

View All

Post GMC fire in Amritsar, dry transformers installed to check future mishaps

Post GMC fire in Amritsar, dry transformers installed to check future mishaps

Fire at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital a wake-up call for others?

Bhagtanwala dumping ground: Garbage keeps burning here from time to time, anyone listening?

Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce

Two more drug-overdose deaths reported in Amritsar district

Awareness can help tackle drug menace, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Awareness can help tackle drug menace, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

First 42,000 EV buyers in city to ride high on incentive

First 42,000 Electric Vehicles buyers in Chandigarh to ride high on incentive

Three bags of 'arms & ammo' found in car boot at Mohali

Day after toddler was charred, farmer booked

Chandigarh sees 8 fresh cases

Open House: What steps should the UT police take to check snatching incidents?

Mercury crosses 49°C in Delhi; relief expected today: IMD

Mercury crosses 49°C in Delhi; relief expected today: IMD

Rajiv Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief Election Commissioner

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal forays into Kerala, announces political alliance with Twenty20

Mundka fire: NHRC issues notice to Delhi government, to send team for on-spot probe

Kejriwal to hold meeting of AAP MLAs on BJP's anti-encroachment drive

Tubewell malfunctions, residents bear the brunt

Tubewell malfunctions, residents bear the brunt

German boys infuse soccer spirit among YFC trainees

Armed robbers target bakery, loot Rs 4,500 cash

YUVAA actors enact Oscar Wilde's one-act tragedy Salome in Punjabi

Open House: What measures should the police take to safeguard people from cyber frauds?

Eradication of social evils real tribute to martyrs: Harjot Singh Bains

Eradication of social evils real tribute to martyrs: Harjot Singh Bains

Creating awareness among traders about their rights: ‘Jago Vyapari Abhiyan’ starts

Covid-19: Two test positive in Ludhiana district

Bacterial blight-resistant rice variety gets approval

Drug peddler couple nabbed with 2-kg opium, 1-quintal poppy husk

Admn intensifies anti-dengue drive, identifies 15 hotspots

Admn intensifies anti-dengue drive, identifies 15 hotspots

Encroachment on pond land in Vikas Colony, PLC writes to CM

City lads lose to Amritsar in Hot Weather Cricket Championship

Sr Dy Mayor opposes garbage charges in water, sewerage bill

As mercury soars, Health Dept cautions residents