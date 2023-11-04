Cycle rally planned against drug menace to mark martyr's memory

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, November 3

To commemorate the martyrdom day of Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha, the country’s biggest cycle rally against drugs is going to be held at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana. The Ludhiana police have been holding awareness drives in order to make the event a grand success and wipe out the drug menace completely from the state.

Ludhiana police taking all steps to make event a success

A poster of the event was today released by AS Rai, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Traffic, SS Gosal, Vice-Chancellor, PAU in the presence of Deputy Inspector General of Police, Ludhiana Range, Dhanpreet Kaur, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Surabhi Malik and Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu.

FICCI FLO & Lakshmi Club to ensure participation The Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana, along with senior women police officers held a meeting with representatives of FICCI FLO and Lakshmi Club . Emphasising the important role played by women in betterment of society, he urged them to take active part in India’s largest cycle rally against drugs. The representatives pledged to ensure fullest participation from their organisations.

Yesterday, a poster regarding the cycle rally was also released by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav alongwith other senior officials of the Punjab Police.

CP Sidhu said the sacrifices made by young martyrs for the country should be acknowledged and awareness against drug abuse created by participating in the cycle rally on November 16.

Notably, several Punjabi singers and film actors like Rajbir Jawanda, Gill Raunta Nirmal Rishi, Gurnam Bhullar and Kulwinder Billa have been actively promoting the noble cause.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rupinder Sran even held a campaign on the city roads wherein people went for on-the-spot registration to confirm their participation in the upcoming rally. The ADCP also interacted with the cyclists at PAU on Friday morning and made them aware about the upcoming event.

