Dairy farming training course ends at GADVASU

Ludhiana, February 13

The Department of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Extension Education of the Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) organised a two-week training course for dairy farmers that concluded on Saturday.

Sixteen trainees, including two women participated in the training. They were given basic theoretical as well as practical knowledge about starting a new venture in dairy farming.

Dr RK Sharma, HoD, interacted with the trainees and advised them to have proper planning in connection to land, breeding of high-yielding dairy animals and balanced feeding and giving more stress on the use of indigenous herbal preparations rather than heavy doses of antibiotics. He also delivered lectures on identification of sick and healthy animals, appropriate use of antibiotics and care, artificial Insemination and management of pregnant animals.

Dr SK Kansal, technical co-ordinator, briefed about the course outline of the training to the participants. The training programme covered different aspects of dairy farming such as selection and identification of dairy breeds and breeding strategies, housing management, feeding management, breeding management, general healthcare management, first-aid, integrated farming system, marketing and value addition of dairy produce.

The valedictory session of the training was chaired by Dr Satyavan Rampal, director of students welfare-cum-estate officer.

He interacted with the trainees and motivated them to follow scientific practices. He gave special emphasis upon the need of adopting dairy farming as business venture as the state was the breeding tract of dairy animals and the farmers could get much benefit by selling good quality germplasm of dairy animals throughout the country.

The farmers of the state were advised to contact university experts through its Tele Advisory Kendra at 62832-58834 and 62832-97919 for getting any help. The mobile numbers will remain functional from 9 am to 5 pm on all working days.