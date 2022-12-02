DAV student makes it to record books

Ludhiana, December 1
Akshit Verma, a student of Class I at DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, has made the institution proud by getting his name registered in the India Book of Records on October 27.
Recognising seven parts of a plant, flags of eight countries, 10 types of lab equipment, symbols of 20 elements, reciting 60 periodic table elements and 10 general knowledge questions on human body at a tender age of 6.6 is really commendable.
Akshit had been practising since 2021. Principal JK Sidhu congratulated Akshit for bringing laurels to the school as well as the district.
