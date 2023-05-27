DAV Thunders script easy win

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 26

DAV Thunders and Multipurpose Club recorded easy wins against their respective opponents in the boys’ U-16 section in the sub-junior district basketball championship. The matches were played at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Friday.

DAV Thunders outwitted Green Land School, Sector 32, Chandigarh Road, 24-14 and Multipurpose Club beat Police Lines Club 33-15.

In the other matches of the boys’ section, Green Land Convent School, Civil City, outclassed BR Ambedkar Club 30-12. In another match, DCM Presidency School overpowered Unirise World School, Jagraon, 12-7. In yet another match, Everest Academy beat DAV Superb 24-16 and GNPS Academy defeated Green Land School, Jalandhar bypass, 13-4.

In the girls’ section, Khalsa Club outplayed Unirise World School, Jagraon, 26-15. Green Land School beat Green Land Freen Land School, Chandigarh Road, 28-14 and DAV Thunders beat DCM Presidency School 20-10.

Teja Singh Dhaliwal, honorary general secretary, Punjab Basketball Association, advised the young players to participate in games in the true spirit of sportsmanship. He wished them luck for all of their future endeavours, adding that they should make the state and their region proud.