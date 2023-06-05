Delhi couple dupes resident of Rs 15 lakh

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 4

The Haibowal police yesterday registered a fraud case against a Delhi-based couple who had duped a city resident of Rs 15 lakh. The suspects had allegedly convinced the resident to invest the money in some Mumbai-based company for multiple returns.

The suspects have been identified as Dhiraj Tinku and his wife Lovely Tinku, both residents of Delhi.

The complainant, Rahul Vasal, of Sant Vihar, Haibowal, told the police that the suspects had convinced him to invest Rs 15 lakh in a Mumbai-based firm ‘AWU Gold and Dot Gold’. He was assured that by investing in the company, the investor could earn huge profits in a short span of time.

“I did not get any profit from my investment. When I asked the suspects about returns on the investment, the duo failed to give any satisfactory reply. I even asked them to return my principle amount but the couple also refused to do the same,” he said.

The complainant said in March last year, he lodged a complaint and after a long inquiry, the police registered a case on Saturday.

Inspector Bittan Kumar said after registering a case, further investigation was launched by the police.