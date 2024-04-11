Dengue menace: Conduct targeted fogging drives, DC orders officials

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 10

DC Sakshi Sawhney on Wednesday instructed the Health Department and MC officials to initiate a comprehensive campaign to inspect high-risk areas and hotspots to check the spread of dengue in the district.

In a meeting held at her office, she orders for regular awareness campaigns to educate residents about preventive measures which can be taken to avoid mosquito breeding in their houses.

The steps have been taken after three cases of dengue have been reported in Khanna recently. DC Sawhney said this is unusual as the dengue cases are normally reported after July. Around 100 anti-larvae teams are conducting inspections across the district out of which 18 are working in Ludhiana city areas. The teams have found dengue larvae at 35 locations in the district as of now. As many as 25 challans have also been issued to the residents in Khanna.

