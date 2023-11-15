DGP Yadav to lead nation’s biggest cycle rally in city

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, November 14

The Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, will lead the country’s biggest cycle rally, ‘Youth Against Drugs’, to be held on November 16 in the industrial hub here, the Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana, Mandeep Singh Sidhu, confirmed this on Tuesday while divulging details about preparations and arrangements made for the rally.

20K participants registered so far He said till Tuesday, over 20,000 participants, including 10,000 school and college students, had registered their names for the mega event and the number was likely to touch 25,000 mark.

While interacting with the media at the venue of the event at Punjab Agriculture University (PAU) here, Sidhu said the DGP was quite excited about the mega event against drugs and he today affirmed that he would be taking part in the rally to spread the message against drugs and motivate youth.

He said till Tuesday, over 20,000 participants, including 10,000 school and college students, had registered their names for the mega event and the number was likely to touch 25,000 mark.

The Commissioner of Police said the event would script new stories in the country against the drug menace with such a huge number of people participating in it. He mentioned that the rally would mark the martyrdom day of Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha, besides giving new heights to the cycle industry of Ludhiana.

He said anybody could participate in the cycle rally which would start at 7 am from the PAU campus and culminate at the same spot after covering around 13 km in the city. Soil from different places belonging to our martyrs comprising of Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha’s village, Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s native place Khatkar Kalan, Hussainiwala National Martyrs Memorial and native places of Shaheed Udham Singh and Shaheed Sukhdev would be brought to the PAU campus, following which five plants namely `Tree of Harmony’, `Tree of Promise’, `Tree of Wisdom’, `Tree of Unity’, and `Tree of Hope’ will be planted.

He said people from all walks of life, including doctors, industrialists, students, youth club members, village sarpanches and politicians, will participate in the event, thereby turning the anti-drug campaign into a mass movement. Pointing out further, the CP said after the event, a lucky draw would be held and 151 selected participants would get new bicycles after the event.

JCP (City) Saumya Mishra, DCP Varinder Singh Brar, DCP Jaskaran Singh Teja, ADCP Sameer Verma, representatives of Round Table India were amomng those others present.

The Commissioner of Police asserted that about seven record keepers, including Guinness World Records, Limca Book of Records, Kalams World Records, are likely to attend the rally after the Ludhiana police apprised the authorities concerned to register the country’s biggest rally in the record books.

Six care stations

CP Mandeep Singh Sidhu said the entire 13-km route had been given a look of a festival where six care stations would be set up. Team of doctors and pharmacists will be present. Juice stalls and ambulance would also be available. Verka will also set up a milk counter on the route to serve milk to cyclists. A stage will also be set up at the PAU for the entertainment of participants.

#Gaurav Yadav #Punjab Police