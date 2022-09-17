Dhaliwal honours 3 Punjabi professors

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 16

Punjab Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Kuldeep Sigh Dhaliwal on Friday honoured three Punjabi professors at Ramgarhia Girls College, Millerganj, here.

The awards were given to the retired professor of Guru Nanak Dev University, Dr Iqbal Kaur Sondh, a poet and critic, Dr Vanita, a poet and a professor of Delhi University, whose book ‘Kaal Pehar Te Ghariya’ received the Bhartiya Sahitya Academy Award and Dr Baljit Kaur, a retired professor and head, Punjabi Department, GNDU Regional Centre, Jalandhar, known for Punjabi poetry criticism.

Addressing the gathering, Dhaliwal said in honour of Prof Nirpjit Kaur Gill, a smart library would be set up at Basantkot village, Gurdaspur district, the ancestral village of Prof Gurbhajan Singh Gill. He also announced Rs 5 lakh grant for Punjabi Sahit Akademi, Ludhiana.